What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera

Sanjay Krishna, in his book, Jharkhand Ke Parv tyohar, Mele, Aur Paryatan Sthal (Festivals, fairs and tourist spots in Jharkhand), informs that the tradition of burning Raavan effigy started in Ranchi in the year 1948. After the partition of the country, refugees who came to Ranchi from different areas of Pakistan celebrated Vijayadashmi by burning Raavan. Every year, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the ‘Raavan Dahan’ programme in Ranchi is the centre of attraction for city dwellers. It was started by the Punjabi Hindu Biradari Dussehra Committee, Ranchi. Later, other organisations in Jharkhand also started the tradition of burning Ravan effigy.