What Is Delhi's New Virtual School Launched By Arvind Kejriwal And Why Is It Facing Flak From Parents?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched India’s ‘first virtual school’. The school will be open for students from the entire country.

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India who are aged between 13 and 18 and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said

The move comes after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic which forced schools across the country to switch to virtual mode. Despite the waning of the pandemic's severity, schools have found it difficult to resume normal functioning due to changing Covid-19 statistics and bouts. Many schools in Delhi as well as other parts of the country have shifted to hybrid modes of functioning.

However, the initiative is facing flak from parents' bodies in the capital with many concerned parents claiming that the a 'viryual school' will further increase the divide between privileged and underprivileged students.

What is the idea behind virtual school?

The idea of virtual school has been conceptualised based on the model of online classes during Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the virtual school concept, the classes will be conducted online and also recorded lectures will be made available to the students.

The virtual school is affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education.

Which age group can seek admission in virtual school?

Any student in the country aged between 13 and 18 years who has cleared class 8 from any recognised school can apply for the admission in virtual school.

How can students apply for the virtual?

The students can get themselves registered through DMVS.ac.in portal.

What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s logic behind virtual school?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the concept of virtual school is for the children who cannot go to school, since there are issues like the school being far away or other obstacles.

Kejriwal also underlined that the concept of online school will also benefit those students whose parents do not want their daughters to move out of their homes for education.

What is parents body saying on Delhi’s virtual school idea?

The All India Parents Association (AIPA) has termed the Delhi's virtual school a "disastrous" idea to further marginalise the poor children.

It has said: “It is a totally disastrous idea to further marginalise the marginalised children. Poor children will go to virtual school whereas children of the rich will go to regular private schools. Every child must go to full-time regular school. Departing from it means no education at all”.

