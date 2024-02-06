Bengal Shocker: 2 Men Drag Tourist To Forest, Rape Her After Tying Friend To Tree In Digha

In a tragic incident, a woman tourist in West Bengal’s Digha was dragged into a forest and allegedly raped by two men while her male friend was tied to a tree and beaten up. As per media reports, the two men accused of raping the woman were arrested.
Reportedly, the woman and her male friend hailed from the Mahisadal area of East Midnapore district.
About the incident
It has been reported that the incident occurred around 11 pm on February 3 when the woman and her male friend were searching for a hotel. The two men accused of raping the woman approached them at that time and offered them a room at an affordable price.
Advertisement
It has been reported that the accused urged the woman and her friend to get on their motorbikes to reach the hotel which was far off. As soon as they boarded the bike, the couple was driven to a secluded place and the two men snatched their possessions, including wallets, mobile phones and ornaments.
Moreover, the woman was reportedly asked to remove her clothes following the robbery. Upon her refusal to do the same, the men dragged her into a forest and allegedly raped her. The accused also tied her friend to the tree and beat him up until he fell unconscious, the police said.
Based on the woman's complaint, police launched a manhunt the next morning and arrested the two accused.
Advertisement
What did the police say?
According to the investigating officer of Digha police station,"The woman and her friend were searching for hotels when the men approached and offered help. They manipulated them into believing that the hotels were far away. Later, they took them into the forest where they raped the woman and thrashed the man after having him tied to a tree.”
"A complaint was filed against the accused under sections 376, 379, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). At first sight, the two accused were arrested after the complaint was registered within four hours. They are believed to have been directly involved in the incident," the East Midnapore SP said.