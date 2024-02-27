West Bengal: Teaching Job Aspirants Protest In Salt Lake, Detained

A group of teaching job aspirants demonstrated here on Tuesday, claiming that though they qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) about two years ago, they are yet to be called for interview.

Around 200 such candidates aspiring for teaching jobs in primary classes of state-run schools demonstrated in Salt Lake. The protesters were on the way to the state primary education board's office, when police stopped them outside the Education Department's office Bikash Bhaban, and detained them.

"We have all qualified 2022 TET but are yet to get any call for an interview. But, some people who have not qualified TET have already been empanelled and are working in various primary schools across the state," Bapai Kundu, a protestor, alleged.

"We were assured by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee that our problems will be addressed, but our wait seems to be unending. Today, we were forcibly stopped by the police and chased away like dogs. We are not crime accused like TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali. We are all educated youth who have proved themselves in tests. Is this the treatment we deserve?" he asked.