West Bengal Reports 24 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 5,536 samples were tested during the day as the positivity rate stood at 0.43 per cent. There were no fresh fatalities due to the disease and the coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 21,530.

New Covid-19 cases (Representational image)
New Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 10:44 pm

West Bengal recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a state health department bulletin said. The total number of positive cases so far is 21,18,250.

A total of 5,536 samples were tested during the day as the positivity rate stood at 0.43 per cent. There were no fresh fatalities due to the disease and the coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 21,530, the bulletin said.

The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.97 per cent as 44 people were discharged on Tuesday, it said. The state has so far tested 26,723,031 samples, the bulletin added.

(With PTI Inputs)

