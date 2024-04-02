'We Will Definitely Get It': Jaishankar Shows Optimism About India's Permanent Membership In UNSC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence on Tuesday regarding India's future permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He believes that it is inevitable but emphasized the importance of increased efforts to achieve this goal.
Speaking to intellectuals in Rajkot, Gujarat, the Minister highlighted the need for dedicated work to secure this highly sought-after position.
Jaishankar spoke about the current supremacy of China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US as the original permanent members of the UN and the growing international support for India's aspiration to secure a permanent seat.
Jaishankar highlighted that these five nations made the decision to become permanent members of the UN's Security Council around 80 years ago and added that the global scenario is changing with approximately 193 countries existing today.
He said, "But these five nations have kept their control, and it is strange that you have to ask them to give us their consent for a change. A few agree, a few others put forward their position with honesty, while others do something from behind."
Jaishankar discussed the joint suggestions put forward to the United Nations by India, Japan, Germany, and Egypt, indicating positive advancements.
"But now, there is a feeling across the world that this should change, and India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year," he said, adding "we will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work...we will have to work hard, and this time we will have to work even harder".
He stressed the importance of mounting pressure, citing recent stalemates over conflicts like the Ukraine war and Gaza.
Jaishankar linked the UN's perceived weakening to increased opportunities for India's bid for permanent membership saying, "...there is a feeling in the world that the UN has weakened."
"There was a deadlock in the UN on the Ukraine war and no consensus was reached in the UN regarding Gaza. I think as this feeling increases, our chances of getting a permanent seat will increase," he added.
Earlier in his speech, the minister emphasized the democratic accomplishments and economic strength of India during the pandemic. He highlighted India's capacity to be a leading force for global growth.
Jaishankar stated that India has demonstrated over the past decade that democracy is capable of delivering positive outcomes. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's progress towards a 7 per cent growth rate has impressed the international community.
Recognizing India's progress in various sectors, he emphasised the nation's role as a talented and capable contributor to global problem-solving efforts.
"The world believes that India as the fastest growing large economy can become the engine of global growth," he said, adding technological talent of the country has been recognised globally.
World agencies such as the UN understand India's achievements in social sectors like access to water, electricity, roads, health, schooling, etc, the external affairs minister further said.
As India continues its journey towards further economic growth and social development, Jaishankar reiterated the importance of recognising the country's potential and the world's expectations of its significant contributions on the global stage.
"We should understand that being the fifth largest economy, on the way to becoming the third largest and with the biggest population, the world believes us to be talented people and expects us to contribute to resolve challenges," he added.
Responding to a sensitive case of baby girl Ariha Shah, whose custody situation in Germany has garnered attention, the minister said "at my level I have raised the issue with my counterpart. Our effort is to find some solutions".
Assuring ongoing efforts to address the matter, he expressed dissatisfaction with the current arrangements and affirmed India's commitment to ensuring the child's welfare and cultural upbringing.
(with PTI inputs)