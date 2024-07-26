'We Were Completely In The Dark...': Colonel RK Srivastava’s Reflections From Kargil War

Our proactive DGMI, General Sahni, first noticed something was wrong when a patrol was unaccounted for. Early reconnaissance missions and helicopter searches confirmed that something was amiss. Gradually, it became clear that we were dealing with a serious intrusion from across the border. However, our first response was flawed. Local commanders initially misjudged the situation, thinking it was a terrorist infiltration. This led to inadequate artillery support for our troops. Our soldiers went in thinking they were dealing with terrorists, not realising they were up against a well-prepared regular army. How could we have missed it? Terrorists typically don't engage in bunker battles; they usually strike and then flee. We were certainly unprepared to engage a regular army effectively. In a war, forces are meant to match the combat potential of the opponent, but in this case, our miscalculation cost us a large number of casualties and we had lost the strategic upper hand.