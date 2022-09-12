Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

We Don't Follow Socialism, Will Not Set Up More PSUs In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The government's job is in the field of law and order, health, education, roads and other welfare areas. We don't want to set up companies, but encourage private investments, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:14 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his government encourages private sector investment instead of setting up new Public Sector Units (PSUs) as it "does not subscribe to socialism".

Opposition Congress sought to know if the chief minister wants to amend the Constitution as its preamble says India is a socialist country. Replying to a query by Congress MLA Abdul Batin Khandakar during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Sarma said that the government has no intention to run companies, especially loss-making ones.

"The government's job is in the field of law and order, health, education, roads and other welfare areas. We don't want to set up companies, but encourage private investments," he said. He also emphasised that the Union government has also moved away from running companies as it is not "socialist".

"Setting up PSUs is socialism and we are not (socialists). After forming a company, a humanitarian crisis evolves if it makes losses. Our IAS officers are not competent to run a company. They are not industrialists. Instead, we want to create an atmosphere of investment," Sarma said.

On this statement, the opposition protested saying that the preamble of the Constitution says that India is a socialist country. The Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia asked if the chief minister does not subscribe to the ideals of the Constitution and whether he wants it to be amended.

"Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had introduced the word socialism in our Constitution. We do not subscribe to the socialism of Karl Marx, Lenin and Stalin. Socialism is a matter of interpretation," Sarma said, leading to a noisy scene in the House.

Earlier, Public Enterprises Department Minister Bimal Bora said Assam has 41 PSUs, of which 17 were declared closed between 2005-06 and 2010-11. Besides, three more PSUs are defunct as of now. "Since the BJP came to power in 2016, around Rs 1 lakh crore investment has come to the state in different sectors," he informed the House.

In a written reply to a separate query by BJP MLA Bidya Sing Engleng, Bora said a total of 86 big industries have been registered in Assam during 2016-21 as per the Secretariat for Industrial Assistance statistics of the central government.

Related stories

114 Jihadis Nabbed In Assam In Last 10 Years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Start-Up Ecosystem's Progress In Assam Fast-Paced: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

5 Lakh MT Paddy Procured In Assam For Rs 972 Crore: Himanta Biswa Sarma

In the five years from 2016, a total of 32,770 micro, small and medium enterprises were registered in the state as per the Central government data, he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Private Sector Investment Public Sector Units(PSUs) Opposition Congress Union Government BJP MLA Bidya Sing Engleng Public Enterprises Department Minister Bimal Bora
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka