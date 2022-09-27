WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP And CPI (M) Digital Team of Defaming Her

Amidst the political crisis evoked by the arrest of senior ministers for their alleged role in corruptions West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cocked a snook at BJP and CPI(M) saying the digital teams of both the parties are engaged in defaming her.

"The digital teams of the CPIM and BJP are defaming the state," Banerjee said while inaugurating a slew of Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata. The Chief Minister also added that there are people who hardly find anything good about the state.

"When we came up with the term 'Biswa Bangla', these critics would make fun of it. They are wrong and the recognitions prove it," she said.

Banerjee said several accolades, including the UNESCO intangible heritage tag for Durga Puja, prove the success of the state. Visiting the Ekdalia Evergreen Club's pandal, Banerjee remembered former minister Subrata Mukherjee who organised the puja for years.

"They (CBI) arrested Subrata-da. I went to visit him after the arrest as he had chest pain. A senior politician like him was humiliated," she said.

Referring to the significance of former Kolkata mayor Subrata Mukherjee in her political life Banerjee lamented, "We used to discuss the route of any rally and the mode of agitation in the morning at his residence. My political career was launched by him.”

She said a park in Ballygunge would soon be named after Mukherjee.

Banerjee will be inaugurating around 150 Durga Puja pandals physically this year, and at least 400 virtually, TMC sources said.

(WIth PTI Inputs)