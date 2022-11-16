Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Water Crisis In South Delhi Neighbourhood 'Manufactured' By BJP: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj said Wednesday that the BJP "manufactured" the water crisis in Vasant Kunj to malign the government. 

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 9:34 pm

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday alleged that the water crisis in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj was "manufactured" by the BJP to create a false narrative against the AAP government ahead of the civic polls. 

Vasant Kunj residents had earlier complained of not receiving piped drinking water for a week.

"There was no water supply in Vasant Kunj for one week despite implementing all solutions; when we investigated, we got to know that the pipeline was damaged by miscreants. It turned out that it was a conspiracy hatched by (the) BJP to create a false narrative against AAP," a statement quoted Bhardwaj as saying.

Bhardwaj, the AAP MLA from Greater Kailash, said it was impossible to guard thousands of pipelines across Delhi and that the BJP had no idea of the problems residents had to face.

"We worked day and night and fixed the pipeline. It was a daunting task to supply water to 50,000 households through water tankers but RWA (Residents' Welfare Association) teams pulled it off with great finesse," he said.

The BJP made people suffer for water to gain political mileage but they cannot stop Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from winning the elections. The saffron party's top brass should realise that their cheap tactics are not going to help them anymore, the AAP leader said. 

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while the results will be declared on December 7. 

National Water Crisis South Delhi BJP AAP MLA Vasant Kunj Saurabh Bhardwaj Greater Kailash Drinking Water Delhi Jal Board (DJB)
