WATCH | Life in Punjab's border villages under drones and conflict's shadow

In the border villages of Punjab, life unfolds under constant watch—beneath CCTV cameras, near floodlit fields that never go dark, in full view of Border Security Force (BSF) watchtowers on one side and the sweeping eyes of Pakistani Rangers on the other. The Border Security Forces (BSF) have frequently intercepted drones carrying arms, drugs, and explosives especially over the last few weeks. The residents are living in constant fear and the life on the border is difficult for everybody—those who leave, and those who stay.
A prominent farmer who recalls the conflicts of 1965, 1971, and Kargil (1999) said that, “"We have never been told about the war and when there is a threat, we are the only ones who know." He added, “the authorities helped us harvest the wheat crop early this year, but we could not access our fields after that, which ruined our chances to prepare fodder from the leftover chaff.
A resident said that, “there is no solution to the war and It's their mistake. They have only seen the war in movies.”