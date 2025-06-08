WATCH | Life in Punjab's border villages under drones and conflict's shadow

In the border villages of Punjab, life unfolds under constant watch—beneath CCTV cameras, near floodlit fields that never go dark, in full view of Border Security Force (BSF) watchtowers on one side and the sweeping eyes of Pakistani Rangers on the other. The Border Security Forces (BSF) have frequently intercepted drones carrying arms, drugs, and explosives especially over the last few weeks. The residents are living in constant fear and the life on the border is difficult for everybody—those who leave, and those who stay.