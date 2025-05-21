Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court To Continue Hearing Tomorrow

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court, "What will be effect of stay? ... We are not arguing the matter today for final hearing ... It is submitted that if the effect of section saving only registration of waqf by user .. it will defeat object.. it will lead to anomalies ... it would defeat object of Act .. this would give premium to unregistered waqf by user which has been defying the law ... it would be impossible for this Court or any authority to prevent any person fictitiously claiming waqf by user, though it has never been identified by survey, board etc. and which has never been chosen for registration .. It would lead to mischief (noted in a report) that some waqfs are deliberately trying to conceal"