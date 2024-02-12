Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh on Monday said the reason of his party joining NDA is that they wanted to do something good for the people.
Singh after making announcement about his party joining NDA as per ANI report said: "...I took this decision after speaking to all the MLAs and workers of my party. There was no big planning behind this decision, we had to take this decision within a short time because of the situation. We want to do something good for the people...".
Earlier, reports said BJP was in talks with RLD leader Chaudhary Jayant Singh for a possible alliance.
It was being said that the BJP offered RLD four Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh including Kairana, Baghpat, Mathura, and Amroha.
RLD leader Singh also had reportedly has met senior BJP leader in Delhi.
The move is a major dent to Opposition bloc—INDIA considering RLD is a crucial ally of Samajwadi Party, which is already reeling under JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s defection.
In recent days, Singh also distanced himself from the Opposition bloc. It was evident recently during a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Chhaprauli, where a statue of Singh's grandfather Charan Singh, was to be unveiled.
The event was delayed, however the move is said to be related to Singh joining hands with BJP. Now as the agreement between RLD and BJP has materialized, it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could attend the rally of unveiling Singh’s grandfather’s statue.