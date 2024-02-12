Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh on Monday said the reason of his party joining NDA is that they wanted to do something good for the people.

Singh after making announcement about his party joining NDA as per ANI report said: "...I took this decision after speaking to all the MLAs and workers of my party. There was no big planning behind this decision, we had to take this decision within a short time because of the situation. We want to do something good for the people...".