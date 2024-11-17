Violent Protests Erupt In Manipur Over Killings In Jiribam | Photos

Smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district, were found near the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night, in Imphal.
People protest after bodies of six people from the Meitei community were found, days after they were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents from Manipur's Jiribam district.
Protest after 6 killed from Meitei community
Security personnel check a vehicle in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.
Members of Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace (KIKJCCP) stage a protest over the alleged killing of three persons, in Imphal.