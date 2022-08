Vijayalakshmi Prasana-Bidari, an IAS officer of the 2001 batch, was on Friday appointed as Nagpur Divisional Commissioner, an official release said.

V N Suryawanshi, IAS officer of the 2006 batch, was posted as Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Sushil Khodwekar, IAS officer of the 2011 batch, was appointed as Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Development Board, Mumbai, the release added.

(Inputs from PTI)