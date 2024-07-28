Video Shows Aligarh Primary School Teacher Sleeping As Students Fan Her

A primary school teacher in Aligarh has been suspended after a video emerged of her sleeping in the classroom while students waved handheld fans to keep her cool.
The video shows the teacher of a primary school in Gokulpur in the Dhanipur region of Aligarh sleeping comfortably on a mat on the classroom floor. Meanwhile, a girl stood next to her, waving a handheld fan. Later, another girl does the same, and others sit by the teacher.
Watch the video here:
Following the incident, the authorities have announced that a probe team will be formed to investigate the matter, India Today reported.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, has drawn criticism. One user wrote: "This is the state of government schools... students are being used to fan teachers instead of focusing on their studies. Why is the government paying salaries for such negligence? There should be cameras in every classroom to monitor this."
Another user called for the teacher to be sacked, saying: "If she's not punished, this kind of negligence will continue and students' futures will be ruined. She should be suspended from her job so that no other teacher dares to repeat such mistakes."