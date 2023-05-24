Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Vehicular Movement To Be Affected On Inner Ring Road Due To DJB Work: Traffic Police

Home National

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police alerted commuters about the possible congestion on Inner Ring Road, suggesting them to avoid the stretch till the repair work gets completed. 

The Delhi Traffic Police
The Delhi Traffic Police Representational Image-File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:26 pm

The vehicular movement will be affected on Inner Ring Road in the carriageway from Punjabi Bagh towards Prembari for the next six days due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday. 

"Traffic will remain affected on Inner Ring Road in the carriageway from Punjabi Bagh towards Prembari due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board work near Britannia Chowk for next 5/6 days. Only two Lanes are left for traffic movement. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. 

In another tweet, the police also informed that traffic was affected on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from Adhchini towards IIT due to a fallen tree. 

"Only one lane is functional. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said. 

Meanwhile, traffic was also affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from AIIMS towards Lajpat Nagar due to the breakdown of a loaded heavy transport vehicle (HTV) at the Moolchand underpass.

-With PTI Input

