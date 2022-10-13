Vande Bharat Train To Give More People Chance To Explore HP’s Spirituality, Tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the new Vande Bharat train will give more people a chance to explore the natural beauty and spirituality of Himachal Pradesh.

In the morning, he flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh. The train will run from Amb Andaura in the hill state to New Delhi six days a week, except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

"The Vande Bharat train flagged off earlier today will improve connectivity and give an opportunity for many more people to explore the natural beauty and spirituality of Himachal Pradesh," Modi said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, he said a Vande Bharat train was already chugging from New Delhi to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra and the introduction of the new train will make it easier for people to visit other religious places, namely Anandpur Sahib, Nainadevi, Chintpurni, Jawaladevi, and Kangradevi.

The new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in shorter duration, officials said.

The train accelerates to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds.

"Thank you Himachal Pradesh. The affection of people is humbling and gives me more strength to work in their service," Modi said in another tweet.

