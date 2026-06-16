Vaishnaw to Flag Off First Direct Express Train between Pune, Sainagar Shirdi on Wednesday

"It will fulfil a long-standing demand of devotees and tourists for a direct train service between these two important cities," the statement issued by the Railway Ministry said.
Known as the "Oxford of the East", Pune is a major educational, information technology, and automobile hub in Maharashtra. The city is home to several prestigious institutions, research centres and industrial zones attracting students, professionals and business travellers from across the country.
Shirdi, located in Ahilyanagar district, is one of India's most revered pilgrimage destinations as it is the resting place of Shri Sai Baba. Sainagar Shirdi railway station serves millions of devotees throughout the year who visit the holy shrine.
According to the statement, Vaishnaw will flag off the Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express from Pune railway station at 3.30 pm.
The new train is expected to ensure greater convenience for pilgrims and further promote religious tourism in the region, the statement said.
It will provide a safe, affordable and comfortable travel option for passengers visiting the Sai Baba Temple, especially senior citizens, families and group travellers.
"It will significantly reduce travel fatigue for elderly devotees, improve access to Pune's educational and healthcare facilities for residents of Ahilyanagar and Shirdi, and boost the local economy around Shirdi through increased tourist footfall, benefiting hotels, taxi operators, and local vendors," the statement said.
The major halts of the express train will be Daund Chord Cabin, Shrigonda, Ahilyanagar, Rahuri and Belapur.