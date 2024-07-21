Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide In Kedarnath, 3 Pilgrims Dead

SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district. At least 3 pilgrims were killed and several others suffered injuries, according to officials.
Debris lies on a road following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district, Sunday, July 21, 202
A security personnel at the spot following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district, Sunday, July 21, 202
SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district, Sunday, July 21, 2024.
An excavator being used to clear debris from a highway following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Champawat district, Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Machines clear debris from the Kathol-Daduri road following landslided due to rains, in Champawat district, Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Debris being cleared from a road blocked after landslides, under Agastyamuni police station area of Rudraprayag district, Thursday, July 18, 2024.