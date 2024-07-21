National

Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide In Kedarnath, 3 Pilgrims Dead

Search and rescue operations were carried out in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the region. At least three pilgrims were killed due to the landslide and eight others were injured due to the incident at the Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route in Rudraprayag.