Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide In Kedarnath, 3 Pilgrims Dead

Search and rescue operations were carried out in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the region. At least three pilgrims were killed due to the landslide and eight others were injured due to the incident at the Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route in Rudraprayag.

SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district. At least 3 pilgrims were killed and several others suffered injuries, according to officials.

2/7
Debris lies on a road after landslide
Debris lies on a road after landslide | Photo: PTI

Debris lies on a road following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district, Sunday, July 21, 202

3/7
A security personnel at the spot
A security personnel at the spot | Photo: PTI

A security personnel at the spot following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district, Sunday, July 21, 202

4/7
Rescue operation following a landslide in Rudraprayag
Rescue operation following a landslide in Rudraprayag | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district, Sunday, July 21, 2024.

5/7
Landslides in Champawat
Landslides in Champawat | Photo: PTI

An excavator being used to clear debris from a highway following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Champawat district, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

6/7
Kathol-Daduri road after landslide
Kathol-Daduri road after landslide | Photo: PTI

Machines clear debris from the Kathol-Daduri road following landslided due to rains, in Champawat district, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

7/7
Debris being cleared from a blocked road in Rudraprayag
Debris being cleared from a blocked road in Rudraprayag | Photo

Debris being cleared from a road blocked after landslides, under Agastyamuni police station area of Rudraprayag district, Thursday, July 18, 2024.

