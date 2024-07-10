National

Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood, Rescue Workers Engaged In Ops | In Photos

Heavy trains triggered floods in Uttarakhand, causing disruptions to everyday lives in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook an aerial survey to assess the situation as NDRF, SDRF and other rescue personnel were engaged in relief work. Residents in Kumaon, Udham Singh Nagar and other areas were being moved to a safer location.

Uttarakhand Floods | Photo: PTI

An aerial inspection of flood-affected areas under Kumaon division being conducted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

2/10
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects erosion-affected areas along the Gaula river, in Haldwani.

3/10
SDRF personnel rescue people in Udham Singh Nagar
SDRF personnel rescue people in Udham Singh Nagar | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel rescue people from a flood affected area following heavy rainfall, in Udham Singh Nagar district.

4/10
Flood-affected area in Champawat
Flood-affected area in Champawat | Photo: PTI

NDRF, SDRF, Police and Fire Services personnel during a rescue operation in a flood-affected area after heavy rainfall, in Champawat.

5/10
NDRF evacuating trapped people
NDRF evacuating trapped people | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel rescued and evacuated trapped people from the flooded areas in Tanakpur, Sitarganj & Khatima of Dist-Champawat & Udham Singh Nagar.

6/10
Flooded Khatima Toll Plaza in Uttarakhand
Flooded Khatima Toll Plaza in Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI

A flooded area near a toll plaza following heavy rainfall, at Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.

7/10
Rescue operation in Champawat
Rescue operation in Champawat | Photo: PTI

NDRF, SDRF, Police and Fire Services personnel during a rescue operation in a flood-affected area after heavy rainfall, in Champawat.

8/10
Shifting Items from flooded Khatima toll plaza
Shifting Items from flooded Khatima toll plaza | Photo: PTI

People shift items from a flooded toll plaza following heavy rainfall, at Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.

9/10
Flooded Pakadia Bengali area
Flooded Pakadia Bengali area | Photo: PTI

People shift from flooded Pakadia Bengali area to a relief camp following heavy rains, in Udham Singh Nagar.

10/10
Flooded Banbasa in Champawat district
Flooded Banbasa in Champawat district | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel rescue people from a flood affected area following heavy rainfall, at Banbasa in Champawat district.

