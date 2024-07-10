National

Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood, Rescue Workers Engaged In Ops | In Photos

Heavy trains triggered floods in Uttarakhand, causing disruptions to everyday lives in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook an aerial survey to assess the situation as NDRF, SDRF and other rescue personnel were engaged in relief work. Residents in Kumaon, Udham Singh Nagar and other areas were being moved to a safer location.