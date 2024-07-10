Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood, Rescue Workers Engaged In Ops | In Photos

An aerial inspection of flood-affected areas under Kumaon division being conducted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects erosion-affected areas along the Gaula river, in Haldwani.
SDRF personnel rescue people from a flood affected area following heavy rainfall, in Udham Singh Nagar district.
NDRF, SDRF, Police and Fire Services personnel during a rescue operation in a flood-affected area after heavy rainfall, in Champawat.
NDRF personnel rescued and evacuated trapped people from the flooded areas in Tanakpur, Sitarganj & Khatima of Dist-Champawat & Udham Singh Nagar.
A flooded area near a toll plaza following heavy rainfall, at Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.
People shift items from a flooded toll plaza following heavy rainfall, at Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.
People shift from flooded Pakadia Bengali area to a relief camp following heavy rains, in Udham Singh Nagar.
SDRF personnel rescue people from a flood affected area following heavy rainfall, at Banbasa in Champawat district.