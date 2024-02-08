Massive violence erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday after officials razed an 'illegal' madrasa. As per media reports, miscreants threw stones at police officers and set police vehicles on fire.
In light of the escalating situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a shoot-at-sight order.
The demolition was reportedly conducted by the officials from Haldwani's municipal corporation as it was believed to have been illegally constructed near the Banbhulpura police station.
In a bid to retaliate, a group of local individuals living nearby started pelting stones at the police officers, resulting in injuries to several officials.
Apart from a police vehicle, several other vehicles were also set on fire in the area.