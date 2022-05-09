Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Files Nomination For Champawat Bypoll

Highlighting that Champawat has a lot of potential in the tourism, horticulture and education sectors, Dhami said he would serve the people of the constituency with total dedication.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Files Nomination For Champawat Bypoll
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:24 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday filed his nomination from Champawat where a bypoll will be held on May 31. Former MLA Kailash Gehtori, who resigned from the seat to pave way for the chief minister, accompanied Dhami.

Dhami was made the chief minister for the second consecutive term despite losing from Khatima in the recent assembly polls and is required to be elected as an MLA within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister.

Related stories

Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Oath As Uttarakhand CM For 2nd Term

Dhami was sworn in as chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 23. "I filed my nomination today for the Champawat bypoll with the blessings of goddess Poornagiri, goddesss Sharda and lord Goljyu Maharaj," Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi after filing his nomination papers.

Highlighting that Champawat has a lot of potential in the tourism, horticulture and education sectors, Dhami said he would serve the people of the constituency with total dedication.

"I am getting the support of the people of Champawat and I am sure I will continue to get it in future too. I assure them that I will dedicate myself to the continued development of the constituency," he said. Ahead of filing his nominations, Dhami offered prayers at a temple in Banbasa. The result of the bypoll will be announced on June 3.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Tourism Horticulture Education Sectors Total Dedication Champawat Bypoll Blessings Of Goddess Poornagiri Goddesss Sharda Lord Goljyu Maharaj Dhami Files Nomination Assembly Polls
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star