Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Allots Portfolios, Keeps 2 Dozen Departments With Him

Satpal Maharaj has been allotted 10 departments, including departments of public works department, Panchayati raj, rural construction, culture, tourism, water resources management, irrigation and minor irrigation.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Twitter

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 9:40 am

After being sworn-in for an unprecedented second consecutive term, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has allotted portfolios to Cabinet members, keeping over two dozen departments for himself, which include departments of home, industrial development (mining), justice, labour, excise, environment conservation and climate change, disaster management and rehabilitation and civil aviation.

Chandan Ram Das, a first-time minister, received Social welfare, minority welfare, road transport and micro, small and medium enterprises department.

Saurabh Bahuguna, another new face, has been allotted departments of animal husbandry, milk development and fisheries, sugarcane development and sugar industry, protocol, skill development and employment.

The other ministers and their portfolios are:

  • Prem Chand Aggarwal: Finance, urban development, legislative and parliamentary affairs, re-organisation and census
  • Ganesh Joshi: Agriculture and farmers' welfare, Sainik Kalyan and rural development
  • Dhan Singh Rawat: School education (basic and secondary), Sanskrit education, co-operative, higher education, medical health and medical education
  • Subodh Uniyal: Forest, language, election and technological education 
  • Rekha Arya: Women empowerment and child development, food and civil supplies, consumer affairs, sports and youth welfare department

With PTI inputs

National Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Cabinet Cabinet Minister Uttarakhand Government Uttarakhand Chief Minister Portfolio Pushkar Singh Dhami Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
