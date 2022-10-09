Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttarakhand: 27 Bodies In Uttarkashi Avalanche Found, Search Operations Continues On Sixth Day

Search and rescue operations resumed for the sixth day on Sunday. Bad weather has hampered search operations.

Uttarkashi avalanche rescue operations
Uttarkashi avalanche rescue operations Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 3:31 pm

A total of 27 bodies of mountaineers trapped in an avalanche in Uttarakhand this week have been found. 

On Tuesday, a team of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was coming down after summitting the Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi when an avalache struck the region. The team comprised 34 trainee mountaineers from NIM and seven trainers. 

Of the 27 bodies, 21 have been brought to Uttarkashi to be handed over to families, according to NIM. 

Eight mountaineers were rescued on the day of avalanche. Search and operations for the remaining resumed for the sixth day on Sunday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army, and Indian Air Force (IAF) are engaged in a joint search and rescue operation.

Bad weather and rainfall alerts have hampered search operations in between. 

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Uttarakhand: Ten More Bodies Of Missing Mountaineers Found In Uttarkashi, Death Toll Climbs To 26

Weather: UP, Uttarakhand To Receive Intense Spells Of Rain; Delhi Witnesses Light Rainfall

Uttarkashi Avalanche: Search Operations Resume To Trace Mountaineers In Avalanche-hit Uttarakhand Peak

Tags

National Uttarakhand Mountains & Mountaineering Nehru Institute Of Mountaineering Mountaineering Team Avalanche Uttarkashi Uttarkashi Avalanche Search And Rescue Operations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card