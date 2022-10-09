Uttarakhand: 27 Bodies In Uttarkashi Avalanche Found, Search Operations Continues On Sixth Day

A total of 27 bodies of mountaineers trapped in an avalanche in Uttarakhand this week have been found.

On Tuesday, a team of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was coming down after summitting the Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi when an avalache struck the region. The team comprised 34 trainee mountaineers from NIM and seven trainers.

Of the 27 bodies, 21 have been brought to Uttarkashi to be handed over to families, according to NIM.

Eight mountaineers were rescued on the day of avalanche. Search and operations for the remaining resumed for the sixth day on Sunday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army, and Indian Air Force (IAF) are engaged in a joint search and rescue operation.

Bad weather and rainfall alerts have hampered search operations in between.

(With PTI inputs)