Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pays Surprise Visit To Hospital, Helps Elderly Patient

Deputy Chief Minister, who was on a surprise inspection takes care of an elderly patient in need of aid.

Brajesh Pathak at Government District Hospital PTI Photo

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 7:56 am

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday evening arranged a stretcher for an elderly patient and also got him admitted to the emergency ward of the district hospital here.


 Pathak, who was on a surprise inspection of the district hospital, found the patient near the X-ray room of the hospital.


 He then inspected various hospital wards and enquired about the well-being of the patients. Some of them narrated their tales to the minister.


 Speaking to reporters, Pathak said the state government is committed to providing high-end facilities for treatment and efforts are being made to improve the functioning of the health department.

