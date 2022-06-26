Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday evening arranged a stretcher for an elderly patient and also got him admitted to the emergency ward of the district hospital here.



Pathak, who was on a surprise inspection of the district hospital, found the patient near the X-ray room of the hospital.



He then inspected various hospital wards and enquired about the well-being of the patients. Some of them narrated their tales to the minister.



Speaking to reporters, Pathak said the state government is committed to providing high-end facilities for treatment and efforts are being made to improve the functioning of the health department.