UP Cabinet Expansion: OP Rajbhar, RLD's Anil Kumar Among 4 New Ministers In Yogi Govt

In a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government expanded its Cabinet, with four new ministers taking oath.
The newly appointed ministers include Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar, Anil Kumar from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and two members from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Following the oath-taking, the ministers expressed their gratitude. BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan said, "It is indeed a special occasion. For this, I would like to thank PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union HM Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and the entire party." He added, "We will do our best to win all 80 seats in UP (in Lok Sabha)."
RLD leader Anil Kumar remarked, "I thank my party chief Jayant Chaudhary, CM Yogi Adityanath, and PM Modi. This is a big responsibility, and I will try to work with honesty." He added, "We will work towards winning all 80 (Lok Sabha) seats here (in UP) and fulfil PM's target of 400 seats."
This Cabinet expansion marks the first in Adityanath's second term as chief minister and is viewed as an effort by the BJP to strengthen its position in various regions of the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.