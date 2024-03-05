UP Cabinet Expansion: OP Rajbhar, RLD's Anil Kumar Among 4 New Ministers In Yogi Govt

In a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government expanded its Cabinet, with four new ministers taking oath.

The newly appointed ministers include Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar, Anil Kumar from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and two members from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.