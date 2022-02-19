Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Urban Civic Polls: Voting Begins In TN Amid Tight Security

As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies including municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats and the voting exercise began in over 31,000 polling stations.

Urban Civic Polls: Voting Begins In TN Amid Tight Security
Voting begins in TN (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:42 pm

The voting in the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu began on Saturday at 7 AM across the state amid tight police security and arrangements including ramps to ensure hassle-free experience to the differently- abled. Voting began in urban regions spread across 38 districts at 7 AM with Tamil Nadu State Election Commission ensuring monitoring polling stations through web streaming and CCTV cameras and state police deploying nearly 1 lakh personnel for security. Authorities said arrangements like ramps and availability of wheelchairs have also been ensured.

As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies including municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats and the voting exercise began in over 31,000 polling stations. In Chennai, out of the 5,013 polling booths, 213 have been identified as vulnerable and 54 as 'critical' and adequate security arrangements are in place, police said adding as many as 390 mobile parties and a total of 22,000 police personnel have been deployed here as part of efforts to ensure peaceful polling.

While the time for voting is from 7 AM to 6 PM, the last 1 hour is earmarked to people who have been affected by coronavirus. In nearby Tiruvallur district, voting is to elect as many as 315 ward members for 8 town panchayats, 6 municipalities besides the Avadi municipal corporation. In Tiruvannamalai district, voting is taking place in 454 polling stations to elect 273 ward members for 10 town panchayats and 4 municipalities.

Related stories

TN Reports 1,252 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

TN Defers 23rd Mega Vaccination Camp Due To Urban Civic Polls

87 % Of People In TN Have Anti-Bodies Against Covid-19, Says Sero Survey

The ruling DMK and its allies are together fighting the polls. The main opposition AIADMK's partners during the last year's Assembly polls like the PMK and BJP are facing the civic polls on their own. In some areas, the AIADMK has allocated wards to smaller allies like the Samuga Samathuva Padai-led by former IAS officer P Sivakami. However, mostly they are contesting on the two-leaves symbol. Sivakami is the AIADMK nominee from ward 99 of the Chennai Corporation. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Tamizhar Katchi and Makkal Needhi Maiam are among others who are in the fray.

Polls were announced last month by the TNSEC for a total of 12,838 ward member posts in 649 urban civic bodies. The 649 urban local bodies are 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats. Subsequently, polls for all the 12 wards in Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukudi district were cancelled for violations. For a town panchayat ward (Kanadukathan) in Sivaganga district, no nominations were filed. In total 218 candidates were elected unopposed.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Elections Tamil Nadu Polls Elections: Voting Candidates Tamil Nadu Chennai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

Assembly Elections: All 117 Seats In Punjab, 59 In UP To Go To Polls On Sunday

2 Army Men, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J-K's Shopian

Send Applications To Obtain Consent To Establish, Operate By March 10: DPCC To Industries

'What happened to my family should not happen to anyone': Congress candidate Asha Singh from Unnao

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal