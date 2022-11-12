UPSC Educator Vikas Divyakirti Gets Trolled For Comparing Sita With 'Ghee Licked By Dog'

Owner and director of Drishti IAS coaching centre, Dr Vikas Divyakriti, has fallen into a major controversy after a viral video shows him telling UPSC students at a lecture that in the Ramayana, Lord Ram told Sita that he did not fight the war with Ravana for her because she is like the ghee licked by a dog, and not 'eligible' for him. Social media users and aspirants have demanded action against the educator who offers tuition for IAS and sought a ban on his coaching institution.

As the Twitter campaign helmed by Hindutva leaders like Sadhvi Prachi gained strength, many students came in support of their teacher and uploaded the full video where Dr Divyakriti can be heard saying, "In Hindi movies, when the hero and heroine meet at the end, they come running. Here, Sita was happy that Ram defeated Ravana and now she will be going home after so many days. Ram understood that Sita was being very happy and stopped her. He said 'Ruko Sita'. And then he said something which I feel very bad saying. My tongue will fall off if I say those words. But I will have to say. What to do.

Divyakirti's videos often go viral and most of the time rake in praise from netizens. However, this time his remarks have started a hashtag #BanDrishtiIAS and several verified accounts have posted against the centre and the video.

Going by Vikas Divyakirti Viral Video, the Drishti IAS host can be seen teaching UPSC students the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. Divyakriti, apparently referring to some texts, tells the students that in Ramayana, Ram had once compared Goddess Sita with "ghee contaminated by a dog".

Vikas in the video tells the students that when Ram defeated Ravana, Sita was elated over thinking that his husband has done everything for her. However, Ram stated that he did not fight the war against Ravana for her but for his family and caste. Following that the USPC teacher used the dog analogy saying that this is what Ram said.

However, a section of social media also came out in solidarity with Dr. Vikas Divyakirti saying that whatever he said was based on facts. Furthermore, Vikas Divyakirti supporters shared transcripts of Sanskrit shloka pointing out that Lord Ram indeed said those things to Sita.

Vikas Divyakirti said "What was written by a Poet", it was not his (Vikas) ideology, For Being An IAS you have to go through & Discuss almost all the perspective & book related to that Specific topic



Vikas Divyakirti said "What was written by a Poet", it was not his (Vikas) ideology, For Being An IAS you have to go through & Discuss almost all the perspective & book related to that Specific topic

Acknowledging that the comparison was controversial, he stated that the writer of Ramayana deliberately skipped this as he knew that it will turn out to be a controversy in the future and angle of feminism will crip in.