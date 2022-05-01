UP: Upset with husband, woman jumps in front of moving train with 2 children

The woman married eight years ago and had a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Her husband, a resident of Sothia village, works at Surat in Gujarat. Police sources said the woman had reportedly sought money from her husband to attend her brother's marriage that was to take place on Sunday. But neither did her husband come to participate in the wedding nor sent money, which angered the woman. They said her in-laws were also allegedly stopping her from going to her parent's place.



On Sunday morning, she went out of the house along with her children. When they did not return after a long time, people started searching for them and found their bodies on the railway track outside the village, police said. GRP official M P Chaturvedi said the woman and her children jumped in front of a train and killed themselves. The locals have identified the deceased, he said. The official said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

Following an inspection of the incident spot, the woman might have pushed her children in front of the train and then took the extreme step herself, GRP SHO Chaturvedi said. Ram Nath, the elder brother-in-law of the deceased, said that owing to the poor financial condition, they could not help the woman.