Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: Upset with husband, woman jumps in front of moving train with 2 children

Officials said that angry with her husband, a woman, and two children jumped before a moving train on the Gonda-Gorakhpur route under the Motiganj police station area.

UP: Upset with husband, woman jumps in front of moving train with 2 children
Facing Criticism From Ujjain Seers, Indian Railways Withdraws Saffron Dress Code Of Waiters Onboard Ramayan Express Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 8:04 pm

The woman married eight years ago and had a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Her husband, a resident of Sothia village, works at Surat in Gujarat. Police sources said the woman had reportedly sought money from her husband to attend her brother's marriage that was to take place on Sunday. But neither did her husband come to participate in the wedding nor sent money, which angered the woman. They said her in-laws were also allegedly stopping her from going to her parent's place.


On Sunday morning, she went out of the house along with her children. When they did not return after a long time, people started searching for them and found their bodies on the railway track outside the village, police said. GRP official M P Chaturvedi said the woman and her children jumped in front of a train and killed themselves. The locals have identified the deceased, he said. The official said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

Related stories

Nurse Found Hanging On First Day Of Her Duty In Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, Parents Allege Rape

AAP To Start 'Tiranga Shakhas' In Uttar Pradesh On Lines Of RSS Shakhas

Illegal Loudspeakers Removed From Religious Places Across Uttar Pradesh

Following an inspection of the incident spot, the woman might have pushed her children in front of the train and then took the extreme step herself, GRP SHO Chaturvedi said. Ram Nath, the elder brother-in-law of the deceased, said that owing to the poor financial condition, they could not help the woman.

Tags

National Indian Government Uttar Pradesh Government Uttar Pradesh District Train Death Gonda-Gorakhpur Route Ram Nath Motiganj Police Station Sothia Village Surat GRP Official M P Chaturvedi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week