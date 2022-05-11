Wednesday, May 11, 2022
UP Top Cop Mukul Goel Removed For Disregarding Govt Work

According to several media reports, Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel has been now appointed the DG, Civil Defence, a post of lesser rank. 

UP top cop Mukul Goel.

Updated: 11 May 2022 8:57 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed Director General of Police Mukul Goel from his post  for "disregarding government work and not taking interest in departmental work." According to several media reports, he has been now appointed the DG, Civil Defence, a post of lesser rank. 

Goel, a UP cadre IPS officer of 1987, was appointed the State's DGP in July 2021, replacing Hitesh Chandra Awasthy. Back then he had said that his focus would be on controlling the rising crime in the state and ensuring that policemen are sensitive and connected to its people.

Last month in April, Goel was missing from a key meeting chaired by Adityanath and soon rumours were rife that the chief minister was unhappy with Goel's operations. A report by News18 states that Goel was reportedly missing from important meetings of the state department. 

Earlier he had served as the Superintendent of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police in Almora, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Hathras, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Meerut districts. He was also posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force.

