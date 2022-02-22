Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Says This Is An Election To Save Democracy

UP Polls: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted BJP, saying ‘small leaders of the BJP tell small lies, those who are big tell bigger lies and those who are tallest leaders tell the biggest lies’.

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Says This Is An Election To Save Democracy
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP. PTI

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 6:31 pm

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said this is not an ordinary assembly election but polls to save the democracy and change the fate of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a huge rally at Bhirpur in Yamunapar's Karchana assembly constituency, 30 km from the city, he said, "We will work to implement the SP manifesto. Ever since the BJP government came, inflation and unemployment have increased."

Taking a jibe at the BJP leaders, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that small leaders of the BJP tell small lies, those who are big tell bigger lies and those who are "tallest" leaders tell the biggest lies.

Turning to the competitive students of BEd and TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) examinations who came to the rally, the SP chief said, "You tell me whether the examinations were cancelled or not, whether the paper was out or not. Did you have to fight or not?"

He said that the Samajwadi Party promises to help Shiksha Mitras and fill lakhs of jobs lying vacant in the education department.

"If the SP government is formed, the youth will be given jobs by filling the vacant posts," he promised.

Yadav said under the BJP government, Baba (Adityanath) shows development by "changing the name of schemes". This time an English newspaper has also changed his name to "Baba Bulldozer".

Earlier, the crowd became uncontrollable, broke the barricade and reached close to the stage. At the time of Yadav's departure also, people reached near to his helicopter and the police had to use force to disperse them.
 

