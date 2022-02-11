UP Polls 2022 Ground Report: 'We Have To Bury Our Dreams,' Say Students On Job Woes

Students thronging streets with anxiety and aspirations to get a government job is a common sight at Bagara and Saloni area at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

They spent crucial years of their life preparing for exams to get government jobs but paper leaks, exam delays and court cases often add to their frustration.

On January 14, when the Railways recruitment board declared the result of RRB NTPC exam, students started protesting immediately after the exam over alleged irregularities in the result. Public properties were also damaged.

In response, police cracked down heavily on the protestors. Students alleged that police barged into the hostels and beat up students.

The whole saga indicates a big job crisis looming large in Uttar Pradesh.

Is this why almost every party in Uttar Pradesh is promising jobs this Assembly election? Akhilesh Yadav promised 22 lakh jobs, Congress assured to give 20 lakh jobs, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) ran their campaigns along with the promises of several types of employment opportunities

