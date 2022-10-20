Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
UP Minister Appears Before Court In Case Related To Disruption Of Train Services

Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Agarwal on Wednesday appeared in a special MP/MLA court in a case related to the disruption of train services but his statement could not be recorded as all accused did not turn up.

The case was related to the disruption of train services at the Muzaffarnagar railway station in 2012. 

Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal issued non-bailable warrants against former BJP MLA Umesh Malik, party’s district president Vijay Shukla, and others for not appearing in court and asked police to produce them before it on October 21.     

Earlier, the court rejected their applications for exemption from their presence in the court. 

Prosecution Officer Niraj Singh told PTI that police had registered a case against several BJP leaders, including Kapil Agarwal, Umesh Malik, and district party president Shukla, for disrupting train services at Muzaffarnagar railway station in 2012. 

