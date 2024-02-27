National

UP: Man Shoots At Wife, Brother Suspecting Them Of Being In Relationship; Woman Dies On Spot

The man first shot his wife on the head and later went and opened fire on his brother, police said.

PTI
PTI

February 27, 2024

Man shoots wife to death, brother injured
A man shot at his wife and brother here on Tuesday, suspecting them of being in a relationship. The woman died on the spot, police said.

The man first shot his wife on the head and later went and opened fire on his brother, they said. The accused's brother is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition was said to be critical, police said.

The woman was living with her parents for some time after a dispute with her husband, police said.

Additional SP (city) Abhimanyu Manglik said that the accused suspected that his wife and his younger brother were in a relationship. Police is trying to nab the accused who is absconding, he said.

