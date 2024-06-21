National

Sex Change Operation Without Consent, Claims UP Man; Hospital Denies

Image for representation
info_icon

A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh claims he was subjected to sex change surgery without his consent. Mujahid, from Muzaffarnagar, alleges he was sedated and taken to a hospital where the procedure was performed while he was unconscious.

According to Mujahid, he was molested by a man named Omprakash, who then took him to the hospital on June 3. When he awoke the next morning, he discovered his genitals had been removed. 

Illustration: Chaitanya Rukumpur - null
Understanding The Supreme Court's Anxieties Over Marriage Laws

BY Gauri Pillai

"When I woke up, Omprakash told me that I am a woman now and that he would take me to Lucknow to marry me. He threatened to kill my father if I resisted," the man was quoted by India Today,  adding that the doctors and staff at the hospital were colluding with Omprakash.

The case has sparked outrage and protests by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), with leader Shyam Pal alleging an illegal organ trade racket at the hospital. "I believe they remove vital organs and sell them at a higher price," Pal said, demanding Rs 2 crore compensation for the man and his family.

However, hospital authorities deny Mujahid's claims, stating he had been visiting the hospital for two months to see Dr. Raza Farooqui, a plastic surgeon. 

According to Chief Medical Superintendent Kirti Goswami, Mujahid identified as a woman and wanted to undergo sex reassignment surgery. "The man came here to get admitted on June 4 and his operation was conducted on June 6. All these procedures were legal and conducted under the supervision of Dr. Farooqui," Goswami was quoted as saying by India Today.

