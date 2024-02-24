UP Govt Cancels Police Constable Recruitment Exam| Big Victory For Student Power And Youth Unity: Rahul Gandhi

Terming the cancellation of the police constable recruitment exam by the Uttar Pradesh government as a victory of youth unity and student power, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said those who unite will win while those who divide will be crushed.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

"Big victory for student power and youth unity! Uttar Pradesh Police Exam was finally cancelled. The message is clear - no matter how much the government tries to suppress the truth, our rights can be won only by fighting unitedly," Gandhi said in a post on X. "Those who unite will win, those who divide will be crushed," he also said in his post in Hindi, using hashtags "#YuvaNYAY" and "#UPP_REEXAM".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the police constable recruitment exam was cancelled as the government had to bow before the power of youth. "Till yesterday, people sitting in the government were making statements in an attempt to deny the paper leak. When their lies could not stand before the power of the youth, the examination was cancelled today," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Leaking of papers of every examination in UP is not only a proof of the corruption prevalent in the BJP government, what is more serious is the careless and misleading attitude of the government," she said.