UP CM Adityanath, Akhilesh Pay Tributes To Mulayam Singh Yadav On His Birth Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 1:28 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday paid tributes to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary.

A three-time chief minister, Mulayam Singh was born on this day in 1939 in Saifai, Etawah.

"A humble tribute to former defence minister, former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav shared on Twitter a picture of the SP patriarch and his father and said, "Tributes to the son of soil on his birth anniversary."

The SP is commemorating Mulayam Singh's birth anniversary as 'Dharti Putra Diwas'.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav also took to Twitter to pay tributes to his elder brother.

Mulayam Singh died after prolonged illness on October 10 this year.

-With PTI Input

