UP BJP Chief Ridicules Akhilesh Yadav For Offering CM's Post To Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary ridiculed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday on his offer to deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to join his party with 100 MLAs and he will be made the chief minister, saying he should worry about his own party as his MLAs are in touch with the ruling party.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:46 pm

At a television program on Tuesday, Yadav advised Maurya to take a cue from the political developments in Bihar and offered him to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 100 MLAs, saying he will be made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chaudhary said, "Keshavji is a proven worker of the organization and dedicated to the BJP's ideology. He will always be with us, he is not a selfish person. He will control Akhilesh Yadav, he (Yadav) won't be able to control him."

Continuing with his tirade, the newly-appointed state BJP chief said, "Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party, and also his MLAs because his MLAs are in touch with us."

Maurya has been retained as the deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0.

Yadav, who gave up his Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after becoming an MLA, is serving as the leader of the opposition in the Assembly. 

(Inputs from PTI)

