Monday, May 23, 2022
UP Assembly Session Begins With Legislators Decked In Colours, Paperless Proceedings

UP Assembly session on Monday witnessed the legislators dressed in caps and scarves matching with the colours of their respective political party.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Updated: 23 May 2022 2:04 pm

The opening day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session on Monday witnessed legislators dressed in hues representing their party as well as their struggles with technology as the proceedings went paperless for the first time.

The legislators showed up in saffron, red, blue, green and yellow caps and scarves matching with the colours of their respective political party.

While Samajwadi Party (SP) members, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Akhilesh Yadav, wore red caps, BJP legislators were seen donning those in saffron colour, distributed by a legislator just before the start of the session.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members draped around their necks blue scarves, as Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLAs, chose yellow.

Members of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had green scarves tied around their neck during the joint session in both the houses of the UP legislature.

As the Assembly proceedings were made paperless for the first time, members were seen struggling to find their assigned seats with tablets fixed on the tables.

The proceedings of the Legislative Assembly started on a stormy note with Governor Anandiben Patel's address, during which SP members came down in the well and raised slogans against the performance of the BJP-led state government.

