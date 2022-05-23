Monday, May 23, 2022
UP: 3 Youths Drown In River Yamuna After Temple Visit

Kanhaiya (25), Ayush (18) and Saurabh (20) had been to Bateshwar temple at Bah in Agra Rural along with their friend Ashish. After the 'darshan', the four of them got into the river for a bath, but only Ashish returned, police said.

Updated: 23 May 2022 9:58 pm

Three youths who visited a temple for 'darshan' on Monday allegedly drowned in river Yamuna as they were bathing, while one of their friends survived, police said.

Kanhaiya was a native of Agra city while the three others belonged to Fatehabad, they said. Senior Sub-Inspector of Police at Bah police station, Neeraj Mishra said, "Ashish came out of the river first after taking a bath and waited for his three friends at the ghat. But they continued to bathe and slipped into the deep water and drowned."

As Ashish cried for help, police and the locals tried to rescue the three, but failed, Mishra said. Their bodies were recovered after a two-hour search and later sent for post-mortem, he added.

-With PTI Input

