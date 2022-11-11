Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Union Government Ensures Welfare Of Corporates Alone: Kerala CM

"The Union Finance Minister, who came to the state recently, said that the states should take permission from the Union government on welfare measures implemented in the state. 

Kerala CM Pinayari Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinayari Vijayan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 10:19 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday attacked the Union government and said the BJP-led dispensation ensures the welfare of the corporates alone. Lashing out at the Centre, Vijayan said it need not control the state government over the welfare measures being implemented for the people of the state.

Vijayan said the state government's ideology on welfare measures were different from that of the Union government. "The Union Finance Minister, who came to the state recently, said that the states should take permission from the Union government on welfare measures implemented in the state. 

The Left government will not submit to the Union government's threats on welfare measures," Vijayan said during the inauguration of the new office for the treasury department here. Vijayan said the policies of the Centre and state government are entirely different.

"The welfare policy of the state government is different from that of the Union government. While the Centre ensures the welfare of the corporates alone, Kerala is engaged in ensuring the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden in the society and we will continue with that," Vijayan said.

During an event here on November 5, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that indiscriminate borrowing and spending by certain states on non-merit goods and expenditure was a matter of concern.

She had said that as per the Constitution, the Centre can discuss with and question the states on borrowing but many of them see it as an interference in their space of authority. "There are new sources of risks every state is facing. The temptation to spend on non-merit goods... The tendency to get into such not-so-viable, non-merit expenditure is very high in some States," Sitharaman had said.

Chief Minister Vijayan said: "The Centre, which asks the state not to borrow funds, currently has a foreign liability of Rs 49 lakh crore. This year alone, an amount of Rs 3.60 lakh crore was borrowed from outside. We are borrowing the funds for the welfare of the state and the people of the state."

The Centre is providing funds for the states which are close to the Union government, Vijayan alleged. 

Related stories

CentreUsing Governors To Encroach On State Governments' Powers Where Horse-Trading Not Possible: Kerala CM

Top Ranking In Education Index Will Strengthen Efforts To Mould Knowledge Society: Kerala CM

Kerala CM Accuses Governor Of Trying To Supersede Powers Of Legislature

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Union Government BJP-led Dispensation Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Welfare Of Corporates Alone
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report