Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena Faction Loses Twitter Verification After Changing Party's Name

Uddhav Thackeray-lead Shiv Sena (UBT) has changed its Twitter handle from @ShivSena to @ShivSenaUBT_ following recent Election Commission order on the party’s name and election symbol.

With the change, the party led by Thackeray has lost its verification on micro-blogging site.

Besides, the party’s media handle ShivsenaComms has also lost its Twitter verification and it has also been renamed as @ShivsenaUBTComm.

Now, there is no verified handle called @ShivSena on Twitter.

Following EC’s order, it was imperative for the party led by Thackeray to later its name and poll symbol. ‘Shiv Sena’ has been name allotted to the party led by

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde , while its poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ has also been allotted to him.

Earlier, the leader and MP from Thackeray led party Sanjay Raut had alleged of a “deal” following EC’s order.

Raut in a tweet had claimed the Rs 2,000 crore was a preliminary figure and this was 100 per cent true. He had also said that a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared this information with him.

“I have reliable information that there has been a deal of Rs 2000 crore to get the Shiv Sena name and its symbol. This is a preliminary figure and is 100 per cent true. Many things will be revealed shortly. Never before this has happened in the country's history," Raut tweeted.

To a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's attack on former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with "licking soles of those with opposite ideology" jibe, Raut asked, "What is the present chief minister licking? Maharashtra doesn't give importance to what Shah says. The current chief minister has no right to take Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name."