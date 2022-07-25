Monday, Jul 25, 2022
National

Two More Japanese Encephalitis Deaths In Assam, Toll Rise To 41

Two more lives succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis In Assam taking the death toll to 41.

Medic staff wears protective suits and moves a dead body Representational Image By PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 8:40 pm

Two more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Monday, taking the toll to 41 this month, according to a release issued by the National Health Mission.

The state reported 14 new JE cases during the day, taking the tally to 266 this month. Both the deaths were reported from the Hailakandi district. Three fresh cases were reported from Bishwanath and Nagaon, two each from Sonitpur and Dhemaji along with one each from Bongaigaon, Darrang, Golaghat, and Hojai districts.

The state had reported no new JE case or death on Sunday. All the districts have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are being followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management, and referral. 

National Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Assam Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) District Rapid Response National Health Mission
