Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Militants Killed In Pulwama Encounter

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces who retaliated.

Two Militants Killed In Pulwama Encounter
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama of south Kashmir.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:18 am

Two Al-Badr militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama of south Kashmir on Wednesday following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces who retaliated. After the initial firing, the operation was halted to evacuate civilians, the official said.

Related stories

3 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Pulwama

After the civilians were evacuated, the exchange of firing resumed and a militant was killed on Wednesday night, while a soldier was injured, he said. As the firing continued during the night, another militant was killed, the official said. Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the two ultras belonged to the Al-Badr outfit.

"Both killed terrorists identified as local terrorists namely Aijaz Hafiz & Shahid Ayub, of Al-Badr outfit. 02 AK rifles recovered. They had been involved in series of attacks on outside labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022," the IGP said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Al-Badr Militants Killed Overnight Encounter Security Forces Pulwama District Of Jammu And Kashmir Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Initial Firing Operation Halted
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs