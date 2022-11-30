Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Two EMU Local Trains Graze Each Other Outside Sealdah Station

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled and short terminated several trains
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 2:06 pm

Two EMU local trains grazed each other while travelling in the same direction on adjacent tracks outside Sealdah railway station here on Wednesday but none was injured, a railway official said. The two EMU suburban trains were on their way out of Sealdah, one of the busiest railway stations in the country, when they grazed against each other,  Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

One train was travelling from Sealdah to Ranaghat, while the other was an empty rake going to the carshed from the terminal station at around 12.15 pm.  The motorman's cab of the empty rake was partially damaged in the accident, he said. "An enquiry will be held to ascertain the reason for the accident," Chakraborty said.

Train movement in the Sealdah main section was partially affected owing to the accident and efforts are on to normalise services after removing the two rakes, he said. 

(With PTI inputs)

