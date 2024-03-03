Two Convicts In Bilkis Bano Case Challenge SC Verdict On Cancellation Of Early Release

Two individuals convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case have moved the Supreme Court to contest its recent decision revoking their early release. Radheyshaym Bhagwandas Shah and Rajubhai Babulal Soni, both among the 11 individuals convicted in the case, have filed a petition seeking a referral to a larger bench for a final adjudication. The petition highlights a perceived anomaly arising from contradictory views of two Supreme Court benches, both comprising two judges, on the issue of premature release and the applicable state government's policy.

