Twitter Account Of UP Chief Minister's Office Hacked, Case Registered

The official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly in the early hours of Saturday, according to a senior police officer.

A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow. The officer cited above said strictest action will be taken against those responsible, according to PTI.

The officer further said, "The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity."

The UP government said in a tweet that the account was compromised around 12:30 am on Saturday.

सूचित किया जाता है कि मा. मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय का आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट @CMOfficeUP को दिनांक 09 अप्रैल, रात्रि 12:30 बजे असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा हैक करने का प्रयास किया गया था, इनके द्वारा कुछ ट्वीट पोस्ट किए थे जिसको तुरंत रिकवर कर लिया गया था। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) April 9, 2022

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur, said the agencies concerned are investigating the matter.

In Lucknow, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Triveni Singh said a case has been registered under the IT Act against unknown persons.

Last year, the Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also hacked.

With PTI inputs