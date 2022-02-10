Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
TRS MPs Submit Privilege Notice Against PM Over Remarks On Andhra Reorganisation Bill

The notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha chairman was submitted to the secretary general of the House on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the manner in which Telangana was formed. Twitter

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:00 pm

Rajya Sabha TRS MPs on Thursday gave a notice for privilege against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, and walked out from the House after the chair did not allow them to raise the issue.

The MPs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) who have signed the privilege notice are K Keshava Rao, Joginipally Santosh Kumar, K R Suresh Reddy and B Lingaiah Yadav. 

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Modi in the Rajya Sabha had referred to the manner in which Telangana was formed. "The shameless manner in which Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated. Mikes were shut, chillies were sprayed and there was no discussion. Was this manner right? Was it democracy," he had asked, noting that there is friction between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana even today. 

In the Rajya Sabha, TRS MP Rao wanted to raise the issue soon after the laying of papers in the House, but deputy chairman Harivansh did not allow, saying the notice has been received today and the Chairman will take a call on it.

Soon after the start of the Zero Hour, Rao was on his feet seeking to raise the matter and other TRS MPs were in the well protesting against the prime minister's remarks. The Deputy Chairman said the matter is under consideration of the Chairman and did not allow the TRS leader to speak during the Zero Hour.

The TRS MPs then staged a walkout in protest. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke in their favour and objected to the remarks made by Prime Minister Modi , saying the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill was passed by both the houses.

The chair, however, did not allow him to speak on the issue. Moving the notice, the TRS MPs said they wish to move a Privilege Motion under Rule 187, against Prime Minister Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on February 8 during the motion of Presidential Address on the passing of the AP Reorganization Bill in most 'shameful manner' in the two Houses of Parliament. 

With inputs from PTI. 

