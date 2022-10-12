Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TRS Leader Opposes Panel's View On Hindi In Higher Educational Institutes

 TRS leader K T Rama Rao on Wednesday voiced opposition to the recommendation of a Parliamentary panel that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in the Hindi-speaking States should be Hindi and in other parts of the country their respective local language.

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao
Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 3:49 pm

 TRS leader K T Rama Rao on Wednesday voiced opposition to the recommendation of a Parliamentary panel that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in the Hindi-speaking States should be Hindi and in other parts of the country their respective local language.

"India does NOT have a National language & Hindi is one among the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs & central Govt recruitments, NDA Govt is flouting the federal spirit," Rama Rao, Working President of TRS, tweeted.

"Indians should have a choice of language & we say No to #HindiImposition," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He was responding to media reports about the Parliamentary committee recommending that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher educational institutes such as IITs in the Hindi-speaking States should be Hindi and in other parts of the nation their respective local language. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National TRS Leader K T Rama Rao IITs & Central Govt Recruitments Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Parliamentary Panel Non-technical Higher Education Hindi-speaking States Working President Of TRS
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA